Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.55.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $102.89 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $80.16 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.77.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 461,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,209,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,051,000 after buying an additional 27,193 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 436.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 54,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 44,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,794,000 after purchasing an additional 173,106 shares in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

