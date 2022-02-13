thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 144.0% from the January 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
TKAMY stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $14.38.
thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About thyssenkrupp
ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.
