Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Short Interest Up 160.2% in January

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 160.2% from the January 15th total of 415,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of TDW stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tidewater has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $612.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 33.63%.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $524,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth H. Traub acquired 5,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $66,820.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 62,182 shares of company stock valued at $669,470 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 63,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 24,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

