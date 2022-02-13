Tigress Financial Initiates Coverage on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Equities researchers at Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.48% from the stock’s previous close.

MDB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.29.

Shares of MDB opened at $427.17 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.31 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $451.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.11.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $13,933,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $149,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,172 shares of company stock worth $63,269,962 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

