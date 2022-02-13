Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.24

Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

