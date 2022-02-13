Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Shares Bought by Fortress Investment Group LLC

Fortress Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 351,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,747 shares during the quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSIB. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

Shares of TSIB stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

