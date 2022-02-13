Toast (TOST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Toast (NYSE:TOST) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Toast to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TOST opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.92. Toast has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $69.93.

TOST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

In related news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $2,394,708.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 366,409 shares of company stock valued at $11,426,891 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at $21,564,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at $12,567,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at $755,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

