Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 41.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $78.27 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In other news, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $160,309.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.