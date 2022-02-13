TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Takes Position in Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,555,000. Velo3D comprises 0.7% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP owned about 3.48% of Velo3D at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

VLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Velo3D in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Velo3D in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

VLD stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 749,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,873. Velo3D Inc has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02.

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

