Tonya Williams Bradford Buys 275 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Director Tonya Williams Bradford acquired 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $17,754.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 58.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

