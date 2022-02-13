Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) PT Raised to C$126.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TMTNF. CIBC upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

TMTNF stock opened at $90.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.04. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of $70.58 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

