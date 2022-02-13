Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$123.00 to C$126.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Toromont Industries traded as high as C$115.77 and last traded at C$115.60, with a volume of 97620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$114.60.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TIH. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$122.20.

In related news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,265,000. Insiders have sold a total of 6,700 shares of company stock worth $756,418 over the last 90 days.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$108.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

About Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

