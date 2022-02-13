TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will post sales of $165.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.59 million. TowneBank reported sales of $182.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $663.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.79 million to $664.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $708.41 million, with estimates ranging from $699.73 million to $717.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

NASDAQ TOWN traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $31.46. 149,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,491. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,656,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,830,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,115,000 after buying an additional 46,384 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 423.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

