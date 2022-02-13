Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $219.44 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $148.43 and a 1-year high of $239.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.37 and its 200-day moving average is $212.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,853 shares of company stock worth $7,501,823. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.