TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$17.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 30.43. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$16.01 and a 12-month high of C$22.55.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.45.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.