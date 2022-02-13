Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.86

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.86 and traded as high as $4.92. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 160,018 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $731.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.64.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
