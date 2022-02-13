Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.86

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.86 and traded as high as $4.92. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 160,018 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $731.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 178,900 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 30,482 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 49,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

