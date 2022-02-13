TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TA. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,649,000 after acquiring an additional 554,028 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 383.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,882 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 2.01. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

