Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.09% of Harpoon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 67,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 228,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,696,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.03.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $180.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.99. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $24.20.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.97% and a negative net margin of 397.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

