Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after buying an additional 498,304 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 478,871 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 439,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 327,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

