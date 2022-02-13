Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,775 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,782,000 after purchasing an additional 901,410 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,439,000 after purchasing an additional 528,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,852,000 after purchasing an additional 400,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,682,000 after acquiring an additional 332,452 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,280,000 after acquiring an additional 80,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $38.94 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCII shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

