Trexquant Investment LP Invests $223,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.56.

STZ stock opened at $235.94 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -786.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.88.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

