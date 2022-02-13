Trexquant Investment LP Invests $248,000 in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 473,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after buying an additional 251,344 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,338,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 699,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after buying an additional 157,125 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 181,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after buying an additional 140,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,903,000 after buying an additional 116,051 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $45.38 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65.

B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

