Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $240,000 Investment in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Yatsen by 167,401.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,044,000 after buying an additional 3,311,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yatsen by 142.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after buying an additional 804,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Yatsen by 1,211.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 1,067,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Yatsen by 8,357.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,057,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 1,044,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:YSG opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -1.39. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $24.31.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $208.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.52 million. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

