Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,000,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,403,000 after purchasing an additional 196,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Knowles by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,003,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,292,000 after purchasing an additional 59,830 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 48,203.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,980,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,329 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 10.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 175,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

NYSE KN opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

