Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $8,414,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 720,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,614,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

NYSE WH opened at $87.10 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $91.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average of $80.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

