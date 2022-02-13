Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Shares Down 9.5%

Shares of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) fell 9.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $12.07. 181,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,479,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Tritium DCFC in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tritium DCFC alerts:

About Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II proposed business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.