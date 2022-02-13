trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on trivago in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.06.

Get trivago alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.61 on Friday. trivago has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.92 million, a PE ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of trivago by 41.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 155,613 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of trivago by 250.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of trivago by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,643 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of trivago by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.