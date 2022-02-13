True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.29

Shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.29 and traded as high as C$7.40. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$7.33, with a volume of 433,630 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, raised their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.57.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.37. The firm has a market cap of C$645.15 million and a PE ratio of 15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.34, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.54%.

About True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.