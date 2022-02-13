Truist Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Warner Music Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.93.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WMG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

WMG opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 653,416 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 162.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,516,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,297,000 after purchasing an additional 196,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,950,000 after purchasing an additional 385,507 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

