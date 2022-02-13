Truist Financial Trims Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Target Price to $65.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.03.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $32.81 and a one year high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

