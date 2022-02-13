TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Update

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the January 15th total of 357,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 720,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TSR stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. TSR has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $16.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99.

Get TSR alerts:

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 71.43% and a net margin of 7.41%.

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.