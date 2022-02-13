Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price dropped by analysts at Wedbush from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Twitter has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $218,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,436,062 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

