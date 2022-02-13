Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TWTR. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. Twitter has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average is $52.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,062 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

