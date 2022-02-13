Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Update

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a growth of 177.4% from the January 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

UBSFY opened at $11.33 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBSFY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($80.46) to €62.00 ($71.26) in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($71.26) to €55.00 ($63.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €48.00 ($55.17) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

