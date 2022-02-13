Unisocks (SOCKS) Price Reaches $98,956.40 on Major Exchanges

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for about $98,956.40 or 2.32568838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $29.88 million and approximately $19,156.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00038029 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00106334 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

