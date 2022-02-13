Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Universal Music Group N.V. (OTC:UMGNF) shares traded down 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.30. 6,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 13,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Music Group from €29.80 ($34.25) to €30.00 ($34.48) in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Universal Music Group to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21.

