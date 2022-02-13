UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Receives $11.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UPH shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on UpHealth in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Mariya Pylypiv purchased 12,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $43,153.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPH. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.34. 632,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,084. UpHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that UpHealth will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

