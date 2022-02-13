Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings. Upwork reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $58,376.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $68,225.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,875 shares of company stock worth $5,176,238. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 54.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 101.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,170,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,909. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.36 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.30. Upwork has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

