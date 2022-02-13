Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) PT Lowered to $34.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.30. Upwork has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,238. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 54.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.