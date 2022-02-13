UREEQA (URQA) Price Up 16.4% Over Last Week

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $30,455.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.04 or 0.06785038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,076.13 or 0.99854600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00046849 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00048886 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.