USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.50. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.85.
In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 569 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $58,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $37,116.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $728,389. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
