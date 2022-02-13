USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.50. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 569 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $58,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $37,116.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $728,389. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

