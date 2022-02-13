Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Up 343.3% in January

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 343.3% from the January 15th total of 282,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Maurice Zauderer acquired 1,801,801 shares of Vaccinex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacob B. Frieberg bought 90,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Vaccinex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vaccinex by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 24,218 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaccinex by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 2nd quarter worth $1,107,000. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VCNX stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86. Vaccinex has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $9.56.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of targeted bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The firm focuses in the development of pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma and Huntington’s disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.