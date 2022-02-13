ValiRx (LON:VAL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.94

Shares of ValiRx plc (LON:VAL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.94 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.38). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 28.25 ($0.38), with a volume of 215,308 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.38 million and a PE ratio of -12.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29. The company has a quick ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 16.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Get ValiRx alerts:

ValiRx Company Profile (LON:VAL)

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and associated biomarkers for cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, an anti-cancer therapeutic that is in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other indications of hormone induced unregulated growth, including endometriosis; VAL301, a reformulation of VAL201, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of women with endometriosis; and VAL401, a reformulation of generic drug Risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ValiRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValiRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.