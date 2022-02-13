Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Receives $37.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VALN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VALN traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.97. 17,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,503. Valneva has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $67.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,138,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

