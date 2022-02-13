Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Down 62.1% in January

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 424,900 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the January 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 332.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,112,000 after buying an additional 356,462 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,511,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,426,000 after acquiring an additional 210,070 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,254,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,631,000 after purchasing an additional 121,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,683,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,786,000 after purchasing an additional 121,179 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after buying an additional 117,187 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $52.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.40. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $51.30 and a 52-week high of $60.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $2.895 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.13%.

