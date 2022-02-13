Velo (VELO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $68.00 Million

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, Velo has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. Velo has a total market capitalization of $68.00 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0718 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00045154 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.49 or 0.06883953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,173.53 or 0.99886943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00047450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00049065 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006363 BTC.

About Velo

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 947,050,097 coins. Velo’s official website is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

