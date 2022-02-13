Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $37.95

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.95 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 50.28 ($0.68). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.68), with a volume of 306,786 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 55.86. The company has a market capitalization of £61.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.33.

In other Venture Life Group news, insider Jerry Randall bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($40,567.95).

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

