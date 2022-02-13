VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $214.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $257.03.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.73, for a total transaction of $1,277,730.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total transaction of $297,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,775,001. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VeriSign stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 108.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of VeriSign worth $87,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

