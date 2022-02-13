Veritable L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDK Global in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in CDK Global in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in CDK Global by 77.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

CDK opened at $43.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average of $42.65. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

