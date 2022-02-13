Veritable L.P. Has $288,000 Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $56,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $113.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.88. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TER. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.58.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

